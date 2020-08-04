The Donkey Sanctuary: Grooms share lockdown moments caught on camera

30 year old Teddy letting grooms know he’s finished his breakfast. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Archant

Grooms at The Donkey Sanctuary have captured some special animal moments of life during lockdown.

Bill and Ralph at the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Bill and Ralph at the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

The Sidmouth-based sanctuary is temporarily closed to visitors, but dedicated grooms are still ensuring the resident donkeys continue to receive the highest level of care.

The normally busy walkways are empty, allowing staff the opportunity to take some of the donkeys on walks around the sanctuary, providing extra exercise and enrichment.

Check out some of these lovely moments captured in photos during the past few months.

With numerous entry points to the sanctuary, it is difficult to safely manage the number of people on the site, encourage responsible social distancing, and ensure the safety of visitors and staff.The situation is being constantly monitored on a local, regional and national level, and when it is safe to do so, the sanctuary will be re-opened and visitors welcomed back.

Dartanyan the Poitou donkey. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Dartanyan the Poitou donkey. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Visitors can enjoy a virtual live catch up with the resident donkeys by logging onto the charity’s webcams at www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/webcams.

Groom Angharad Hall with Shadow. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Groom Angharad Hall with Shadow. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Clare Currey with Defor and Fluff. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Groom Clare Currey with Defor and Fluff. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Pete Pile with Ruby. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Groom Pete Pile with Ruby. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Pete Pile with some of the herd in the centre of the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Groom Pete Pile with some of the herd in the centre of the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Mule and pony - Lola and Roxy at shelter five (mother and daughter). Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Mule and pony - Lola and Roxy at shelter five (mother and daughter). Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Rachel Hill with Pablo in the New Arrival Unit. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Rachel Hill with Pablo in the New Arrival Unit. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

RJ and Seamus in Shelter 3. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary RJ and Seamus in Shelter 3. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Ruby is one of the tallest donkeys at Slade House Farm. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Ruby is one of the tallest donkeys at Slade House Farm. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Clare and Georgina walking Seamus and RJ to their new home in Shelter 3. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Clare and Georgina walking Seamus and RJ to their new home in Shelter 3. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Richard Bailey with Verveine. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Groom Richard Bailey with Verveine. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Laurel and Hardy at the Sidmouth Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Laurel and Hardy at the Sidmouth Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Emma Taylor with RJ. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Groom Emma Taylor with RJ. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Laurel and Hardy at the Sidmouth Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Laurel and Hardy at the Sidmouth Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Slade House Farm donkeys find shade from the sun. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Slade House Farm donkeys find shade from the sun. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Poitou donkeys at the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Poitou donkeys at the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Slade House Farm donkeys in their field in fron of the restaurant. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Slade House Farm donkeys in their field in fron of the restaurant. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Clare Daubney with Dartanyan. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Groom Clare Daubney with Dartanyan. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Rescued donkeys Laurel and Hardy enjoy some enrichment. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Rescued donkeys Laurel and Hardy enjoy some enrichment. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary