Advanced search

The Donkey Sanctuary: Grooms share lockdown moments caught on camera

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 August 2020

30 year old Teddy letting grooms know he’s finished his breakfast. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

30 year old Teddy letting grooms know he’s finished his breakfast. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Archant

Grooms at The Donkey Sanctuary have captured some special animal moments of life during lockdown.

Bill and Ralph at the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryBill and Ralph at the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

The Sidmouth-based sanctuary is temporarily closed to visitors, but dedicated grooms are still ensuring the resident donkeys continue to receive the highest level of care.

The normally busy walkways are empty, allowing staff the opportunity to take some of the donkeys on walks around the sanctuary, providing extra exercise and enrichment.

Check out some of these lovely moments captured in photos during the past few months.

With numerous entry points to the sanctuary, it is difficult to safely manage the number of people on the site, encourage responsible social distancing, and ensure the safety of visitors and staff.The situation is being constantly monitored on a local, regional and national level, and when it is safe to do so, the sanctuary will be re-opened and visitors welcomed back.

Dartanyan the Poitou donkey. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryDartanyan the Poitou donkey. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Visitors can enjoy a virtual live catch up with the resident donkeys by logging onto the charity’s webcams at www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/webcams.

Groom Angharad Hall with Shadow. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Groom Angharad Hall with Shadow. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Clare Currey with Defor and Fluff. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryGroom Clare Currey with Defor and Fluff. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Pete Pile with Ruby. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryGroom Pete Pile with Ruby. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Pete Pile with some of the herd in the centre of the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryGroom Pete Pile with some of the herd in the centre of the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Mule and pony - Lola and Roxy at shelter five (mother and daughter). Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryMule and pony - Lola and Roxy at shelter five (mother and daughter). Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Rachel Hill with Pablo in the New Arrival Unit. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryRachel Hill with Pablo in the New Arrival Unit. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

RJ and Seamus in Shelter 3. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryRJ and Seamus in Shelter 3. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Ruby is one of the tallest donkeys at Slade House Farm. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryRuby is one of the tallest donkeys at Slade House Farm. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Clare and Georgina walking Seamus and RJ to their new home in Shelter 3. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryClare and Georgina walking Seamus and RJ to their new home in Shelter 3. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryPoitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Richard Bailey with Verveine. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryGroom Richard Bailey with Verveine. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryPoitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryPoitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Laurel and Hardy at the Sidmouth Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryLaurel and Hardy at the Sidmouth Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Emma Taylor with RJ. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryGroom Emma Taylor with RJ. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Laurel and Hardy at the Sidmouth Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryLaurel and Hardy at the Sidmouth Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Slade House Farm donkeys find shade from the sun. Picture: The Donkey SanctuarySlade House Farm donkeys find shade from the sun. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Poitou donkeys at the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryPoitou donkeys at the Sidmouth sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Slade House Farm donkeys in their field in fron of the restaurant. Picture: The Donkey SanctuarySlade House Farm donkeys in their field in fron of the restaurant. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Groom Clare Daubney with Dartanyan. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryGroom Clare Daubney with Dartanyan. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Rescued donkeys Laurel and Hardy enjoy some enrichment. Picture: The Donkey SanctuaryRescued donkeys Laurel and Hardy enjoy some enrichment. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Ottery planning committee discussed several applications this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Ottery planning committee discussed several applications this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

The Donkey Sanctuary: Grooms share lockdown moments caught on camera

30 year old Teddy letting grooms know he’s finished his breakfast. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Sidmouth’s virtual Folk Festival is an online hit

Kitty Mcfarlane and Matthew Crampton presenting the virtual folk festival. Picture: Tash Daly

£500k flood preventions works to start soon in Sidmouth

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

Scarecrow competition will go ahead as part of Sidbury Fair

One of the Sidbury Fair Scarecrows from 2018. Ref shs 37 18TI 1206. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s M&Co shop escapes UK-wide closure programme

The M&Co store in Sidmouth. Picture: Google