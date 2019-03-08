Advanced search

Raise a glass of cider to support The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 August 2019

Lyme Bay Winery’s Bob Harding (centre) with Ben Winnard and James Searle from The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn

Lyme Bay Winery's Bob Harding (centre) with Ben Winnard and James Searle from The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

A special-edition donkey themed cider is now available at The Donkey Sanctuary.

The international charity, which has a headquarters in Sidmouth, came up with the pressing idea to team up with Axminster based Lyme Bay Winery.

Using freshly pressed West Country apples, the medium-sweet cider is the perfect accompaniment to the late summer sunshine or for a unique gift.

The sparkling golden cider features its own distinctive label showing a pair of donkeys under an apple tree.

Promising an intensely refreshing and zesty apple taste, the cider has been launched to coincide with The Donkey Sanctuary's 50th anniversary.

The cider is available at The Donkey Sanctuary and can be purchased to take away from the Gift Shop or enjoyed at its restaurant The Kitchen.

Proceeds from sales will help to support the work of the international animal welfare charity here in the UK and across the world.

James Searle, head of commercial activities at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: "We are delighted to have teamed up with Lyme Bay Winery, an award-winning local producer.

"We share many of the same values and have a fantastic product that tastes great and helps donkeys with every purchase."

Bob Harding, from Lyme Bay Winery, added: "We're all extremely pleased to be able to partner with The Donkey Sanctuary by creating a sparkling cider for them.

"We're very proud of everything we offer our customers at Lyme Bay and being able to collaborate with The Donkey Sanctuary has provided a real highlight for the team this year."

