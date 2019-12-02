The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5's Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn Simon Horn

Viewers of the TV show The Yorkshire Vet would not normally expect to see scenes of Sidmouth, but that will change on Tuesday, December 3.

The Donkey Sanctuary is being featured as part of Channel 5's Help the Animals appeal.

From Monday to Friday, there will be special episodes of animal-themed shows, aimed at raising money for five animal charities.

Tuesday's episode of The Yorkshire Vet, at 8pm, sees the star of the show, Peter Wright, in his role as ambassador of The Donkey Sanctuary.

Accompanied by donkey-loving farmers Steve and Jean Green, he will be seen visiting the charity's 'Donkeys Matter' garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, and touring its Sidmouth base.

He will be seen talking to farm manager Maxine Carter, and seeing the miniature donkeys and long-haired Poitous.

Mr and Mrs Green will end the episode with a fish and chip meal on Sidmouth seafront.

A Donkey Sanctuary spokesman said: "We're incredibly excited and honoured to be featured on Channel 5 's Help the Animals appeal again this year.

"We hope the programme will be a huge success and introduce even more people to the vital work we do to improve the lives for donkeys and mules here in the UK and across the world."