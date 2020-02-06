Advanced search

New finishing school launched at The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 February 2020

Unit supervisor Kerry Layton-Hill with some donkeys in the unit. Picture: Edoardo Santangelo

Unit supervisor Kerry Layton-Hill with some donkeys in the unit. Picture: Edoardo Santangelo

Edoardo Santangelo

A new 'finishing school' for donkeys has been opened by a Sidmouth-based animal welfare charity.

Donkey guardians, supported by a team of welfare advisers, help the animals find their forever home and prepare them for life after the sanctuary.

And now a new rehoming unit, which consists of three shelters housing 12 donkeys each, has been built with the first 'students' already making great strides.

While rehoming may not be best option for all donkeys, the new unit provides those suitable donkeys the opportunity to live happy and fulfilled lives in a loving home.

Kerry Layton-Hill, rehoming unit supervisor, said: "It's a bit of a finishing school for donkeys; we will expose them to things that they would find in their new home and can tailor the training to the home's needs too.

"We help the donkeys grow in confidence."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town hosting Brixham at Manstone Lane on Saturday

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Otterettes battle superbly but suffer more cup woe at hands of Buckland Athletic

Lucas nets two more as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s third XI battle well in defeat to ECVH

Otterton net third successive victory

Football on pitch
Drive 24