New finishing school launched at The Donkey Sanctuary

Unit supervisor Kerry Layton-Hill with some donkeys in the unit. Picture: Edoardo Santangelo Edoardo Santangelo

A new 'finishing school' for donkeys has been opened by a Sidmouth-based animal welfare charity.

Donkey guardians, supported by a team of welfare advisers, help the animals find their forever home and prepare them for life after the sanctuary.

And now a new rehoming unit, which consists of three shelters housing 12 donkeys each, has been built with the first 'students' already making great strides.

While rehoming may not be best option for all donkeys, the new unit provides those suitable donkeys the opportunity to live happy and fulfilled lives in a loving home.

Kerry Layton-Hill, rehoming unit supervisor, said: "It's a bit of a finishing school for donkeys; we will expose them to things that they would find in their new home and can tailor the training to the home's needs too.

"We help the donkeys grow in confidence."