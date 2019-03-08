Advanced search

The Donkey Sanctuary's Family Food Fair 2019 promises perfect day for foodies and families

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 September 2019

The Donkey Sanctuary's Family Food Fair is back, promising a perfect day for families and foodies.

The annual event will return on Saturday, October 12, and will celebrate some of the best food and drink the region has to offer, with a focus on inspiring children to get cooking.

A line-up of fantastic local chefs will be providing live cookery demonstrations throughout the day, giving visitors the chance to sample some mouth-watering delights, as well as ideas to try at home.

Among those showing off their culinary skills will be South  West Home Cook of the Year 2016 and 2017 Sue Stoneman, Stuart White from The Victoria Hotel, Exeter Cookery School's Jim Fisher and 2018 South West Junior Chef of the Year Conor Boakes.

The KidsZone gives youngsters the chance to bring out their inner foodie and get stuck in to a whole host of hands-on activities.

They can create a pizza for their lunch, with a fruit salad for dessert, have their face painted, decorate a donkey biscuit and get crafty at the colouring-in station.

Throughout the day, which will be taking place between 10am and 4pm, they will also have the chance to take part in one of the workshops or demonstrations run by food technology staff and students from The King's School.

They can help prepare, and then sample a number of dishes ranging from spaghetti and meatballs, vegetarian ravioli and cous cous salad.

Entry to the KidsZone costs £5 per child.

Visitors will have the opportunity to treat themselves  to an eclectic choice of  delicious food and refreshments from local artisan food and drink producers and street food vendors, illustrating the abundance of high quality produce the South West has to offer.

Admission to the Family Food Fair is £2.50 per adult, which includes entry into a prize draw.

Under 12s are free.

Parking is free and dogs on leads are welcome.

All proceeds support the work of The Donkey Sanctuary here in the UK and across the world.

Visit www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/events/12-10-2019/family-food-fair for more information.

