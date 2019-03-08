You call that horse power? Donkey Sanctuary prepare for annual car show

The Donkey Sanctuary's car show will return on July 7. Picture: DARKFAIRYPHOTOGRAPHY COPYRIGHT DARKFAIRYPHOTOGRAPHY

Motoring enthusiasts will be revving with excitement as The Donkey Sanctuary's annual car show fast approaches.

The animal charity is expecting a range of cars from across the decade to be on display at the family day out on Sunday, July 7, at its Sidmouth headquarters.

Once petrol-heads can be pulled away from the array of vintage and classic motors, there will also be a raffle, food and drink, go karts and bouncy castles or the chance to walk around the sanctuary.

All of the exhibitors will also be entered into the 'show 'n' shine' awards with prizes up for grabs.

Limited exhibitions spaces are available.

Pre-booked cars cost £5 or £8 on the gate.

Admission to the show is £3.50 per adult and under-12s can enter for free.

Parking is free and dogs are welcome on leads.

All proceeds help fund the work of The Donkey Sanctuary in the UK and across the world.