Advanced search

Virtual tour of The Donkey Sanctuary on Bank Holiday Monday

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 May 2020

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

A second day of live Facebook broadcasts from The Donkey Sanctuary is taking place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25.

It follows the initial ‘Sanctuary From Your Sofa’ event on Easter Monday, which reached more than a million people.

There will be five 15-minute broadcasts throughout the day, plus a pre-recorded link at noon with the charity’s donkey-assisted therapy centres across the UK.

The first broadcast, at 10am, features the adoption donkeys in Shelter One, and at 11am there will be a live chat with visitor services assistant Dean Hancock, telling the story of the sanctuary.

At 1pm the charity’s equine behaviour expert Ben Hart will talk about his work, and at 2pm the cameras will visit the miniature Mediterranean donkeys in their paddock.

The final broadcast at 3pm will show donkeys taking part in enrichment activities.

To find out more, and to discover how to access the live ‘Sanctuary from your Sofa’ broadcasts, please visit The Donkey Sanctuary’s website

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Search for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens

Trevor Stevens was last seen at his home in Sidmouth on Tuesday, May 19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Search for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens

Trevor Stevens was last seen at his home in Sidmouth on Tuesday, May 19.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! Our latest sporting general knowledge quiz

Rory McIlroy

Sidmouth march on but Sidbury suffer first defeat on matchday six of the T20 East Devon Virtual Cricket League.

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Bowls Club to remain closed – for now

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

Virtual tour of The Donkey Sanctuary on Bank Holiday Monday

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary
Drive 24