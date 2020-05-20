Virtual tour of The Donkey Sanctuary on Bank Holiday Monday

A second day of live Facebook broadcasts from The Donkey Sanctuary is taking place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25.

It follows the initial ‘Sanctuary From Your Sofa’ event on Easter Monday, which reached more than a million people.

There will be five 15-minute broadcasts throughout the day, plus a pre-recorded link at noon with the charity’s donkey-assisted therapy centres across the UK.

The first broadcast, at 10am, features the adoption donkeys in Shelter One, and at 11am there will be a live chat with visitor services assistant Dean Hancock, telling the story of the sanctuary.

At 1pm the charity’s equine behaviour expert Ben Hart will talk about his work, and at 2pm the cameras will visit the miniature Mediterranean donkeys in their paddock.

The final broadcast at 3pm will show donkeys taking part in enrichment activities.

To find out more, and to discover how to access the live ‘Sanctuary from your Sofa’ broadcasts, please visit The Donkey Sanctuary’s website