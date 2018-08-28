“The future is bright” for amateur dramatics, says Sidmouth Musical Theatre’s director of Anything Goes

Nigel Broome says high quality productions, supported by good audiences, will ensure that amateur theatre continues to thrive

With rehearsals well under way for Sidmouth Musical Theatre’s next production, the show’s director says he is ‘very optimistic’ about the future of amateur dramatics.

Cole Porter’s Anything Goes will be directed by Nigel Broome, who is also Sidmouth Musical Theatre’s chairman. He first fell in love with musical theatre when he was involved in Gilbert and Sullivan productions at school. His first show as an adult was The Sound of Music in 1971, and it remains his favourite, even though he has now taken part in 45 musical productions.

He has also directed three other shows at the Manor Pavilion Theatre: The Sound of Music, South Pacific and White Christmas.

As a director he is known for his attention to detail and his passion for the project.

“I find the thrill in directing is not just the opportunity to pass on a lifetime’s experience, but to motivate people to achieve my vision of what the show is all about,” he said. “I would describe the whole process as ‘serious fun’; in other words, a hobby that everyone should enjoy but, at the same time, remembering that our loyal, paying public, quite rightly, expect high standards every time.”

He also thinks Sidmouth offers good opportunities for amateur performance groups.

“Sidmouth is a town rich in culture with a wonderful theatre and an audience willing to embrace amateur musical and dramatic productions, “ he said.

“I am very optimistic about the future of the amateur theatre.

“As long as amateur groups continue to present high quality productions that are supported by good audiences the future is bright.

“The challenges are ever-increasing costs - Anything Goes has a production budget of around £27,000 – and trying not to pass these on in higher ticket prices. And finding enough men for the chorus!”

Sidmouth Musical Theatre is a thriving society but is always looking for more help on and off the stage.

If you feel you can help then contact Nigel on 01395 576904.

Tickets for Anything Goes are on sale at The Manor Pavilion box office from Monday, February 4, and the show will be presented from Saturday, April 20, to Saturday, April 27.