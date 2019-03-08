The Golden Lion, Tipton St John, highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Golden Lion pub in Tipton St John has been named among the best in the UK, in the AA's Pub Guide 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The terrace at The Golden Lion, Tipton St John The terrace at The Golden Lion, Tipton St John

The guide lists 2,000 UK pubs which, according to the AA's expert inspectors, offer "great beer and good food". It also highlights 550 in its Pick of the Pubs list, representing the best in each region according to the inspectors, the editorial team and reader recommendations. The Golden Lion is among the top 550.

In the section on The Golden Lion, run by Francois and Michelle Teissier, the inspectors praise the "Mediterranean slant to excellent menus" and describe the traditional décor of the pub's interior, along with its "grassy beer garden and walled terrace area with tumbling grapevines."

They also quote 'Franky' Teissier, who said: "When Michelle and I took over in 2003, our aim was to create a friendly, inviting village pub offering great value, high-quality food made from the freshest ingredients; with our combination of rustic French dishes and traditional British food with a Mediterranean twist, there's something for everyone!"

In response to the listing, Michelle Teissier said: "We are always delighted to be featured in the AA Pub Guide and indeed chosen for the Pick of the Pubs edition.

"It is such an esteemed guide which features the best pubs in each region and an essential tool for trying out new pubs in any area you are visiting.

"Well worth a look, we often find great places to eat from the guide when we go out for the day and so we are especially pleased to be featured in the guide too."

Other East Devon pubs featured in the guide and the Pick of the Pubs list are The Holt in Honiton, The Jack in the Green in Rockbeare, The Digger's Rest in Woodbury Salterton, The Puffing Billy in Exton and The Bridge Inn in Topsham. Devon has 32 pubs on the top-550 list, second only to Oxfordshire.

The guide gives a detailed description of each of the 2,000 pubs, with directions and opening times, examples of the menu, information on the real ale, cider and wine offerings, and whether children and dogs are welcome. It also includes articles on the latest trends in the pub and bar scene. It is available online and in bookstores, for £15.99. It is available online and in bookstores, for £15.99, from Tuesday, July 2.