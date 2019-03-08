Pupils and teachers celebrate GCSE results at Ottery

Delighted year 11 GCSE students are celebrating five years worth of hard work at Ottery's The King's School after achieving a strong set of results today (Thursday, August 22).

A total of 79 per cent of students achieved a standard pass (4 or better) in English and mathematics and 75 per cent of students achieved 5 or more standard passes (grade 4/C or better) including English and maths.

GCSEs are graded from 1 to 9 with Grade 9 being the equivalent of an A*.

Headteacher Rob Gammon said: "I am delighted to be able to celebrate a strong set of academic outcomes for our students.

"These results reflect the hard work and determination shown by students to do their very best in these examinations.

"Students have been well supported by their families and the school and I am sure that many of them will be delighted with their results.

"A large number of these students will now continue their education with us in our 6th Form."

He added as well as celebrating academic outcomes they were also celebrating personal development and growth.

Mr Gammon said: "We are very proud of the contribution that this year group has made to the school community over the past five years at the school.

"Our students continue to thrive in a supportive environment where we value success in many wider areas of school life.

"These students have undertaken courses such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award and Sports Leadership as well as completing challenges such a Ten Tors.

"They have mentored younger students and been active participants and leaders in the school's house competitions.

"Given all the pressures of examinations that students face, the contribution that these students have made is even more remarkable.

"Our thanks must also go to the very supportive parents who have helped their young people to achieve so much during their time with us.

"These students are a credit to themselves and their families and we wish them all the very best as they go on to the next chapter of their lives."

