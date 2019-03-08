The King's Speech at the Manor Pavilion Theatre Sidmouth

Chris Casey, centre, and other cast members rehearsing The King's Speech. Picture: Jonny Clines Jonny Clines

Chris Casey and Paul Lavers play the King and his speech therapist in a stage adaptation of the 2010 film

The King's Speech is the second play of the Sidmouth Summer Festival at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

The play is based on the Academy Award winning film of 2010, which starred Colin Firth as King George VI (known as Bertie to family and friends), and Geoffrey Rush as his speech therapist Lionel Logue.

In the Sidmouth play, running from Thursday June 27 until Wednesday July 3, Chris Casey takes the role of Bertie while Logue is played by Paul Lavers.

Season producer Jonny Clines said: "We were thrilled to get the rights to produce this play as part of this year's play festival. David Seidler has written a wonderful adaptation of this familiar story for the stage, full of drama and intrigue, and we hope the play, set between the wars, will be enthusiastically received by the Sidmouth audience."

A further 10 plays will be performed during the festival running at the Manor Pavilion Theatre until the end of September. Box office 01395 514 413 www.manorpavilion.com