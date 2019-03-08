Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The King's Speech at the Manor Pavilion Theatre Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 June 2019

Chris Casey, centre, and other cast members rehearsing The King's Speech. Picture: Jonny Clines

Chris Casey, centre, and other cast members rehearsing The King's Speech. Picture: Jonny Clines

Jonny Clines

Chris Casey and Paul Lavers play the King and his speech therapist in a stage adaptation of the 2010 film

The King's Speech is the second play of the Sidmouth Summer Festival at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

The play is based on the Academy Award winning film of 2010, which starred Colin Firth as King George VI (known as Bertie to family and friends), and Geoffrey Rush as his speech therapist Lionel Logue.

In the Sidmouth play, running from Thursday June 27 until Wednesday July 3, Chris Casey takes the role of Bertie while Logue is played by Paul Lavers.

Season producer Jonny Clines said: "We were thrilled to get the rights to produce this play as part of this year's play festival. David Seidler has written a wonderful adaptation of this familiar story for the stage, full of drama and intrigue, and we hope the play, set between the wars, will be enthusiastically received by the Sidmouth audience."

A further 10 plays will be performed during the festival running at the Manor Pavilion Theatre until the end of September. Box office 01395 514 413 www.manorpavilion.com

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Sidmouth RC’s Danny Painter completes the Giants Head Marathon.

Danny Painter at the Giants Head Marathon in Dorset organised by White Star Running. Picture SRC

Sidmouth medal six success for Gerri Whitrow

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Sidmouth Running Club teams do well at AVR Woodland Relays

Sidmouth Running Club members who took part in the Woodland Relays organised by Axe Valley Runners. Picture SRC

Live: Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson in Devon for Conservative leadership hustings

PM hopefuls - Jeremy Hunt MP and Boris Johnson MP. Pictures: (Jeremy Hunt) Ted Eytan - flickr. (Boris Johnson) Foreign and Commonwealth Office - Wikimedia Commons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists