Sidmouth author's book reaches the sixth spot in Sunday Times Bestseller List

Published: 8:00 AM July 14, 2021

The Lies We Tell, the latest sensational thriller penned by Sidmouth resident and accomplished author, Jane Corry, has reached the elevated status of being on the most acclaimed book list in the country.

Equalling the success of Jane's other five books with publishing giant Penguin, which were all top ten Sunday Times bestsellers, her most recently written book reached the number six spot on the Sunday Times bestsellers list in its first week.





Jane said it was 'a huge honour and also a relief' to reach the top ten again - Credit: Lucy Davies

Speaking about her latest achievement, Jane said: "It was a huge honour - and also a relief - to reach the top ten of the UK paperback chart again. My previous five Penguin novels had done this so I was thril led to repeat the pattern by getting to number six with my new novel The Lies We Tell. I also feel very grateful to Penguin for all their hard work from editing through to publication."

Launched at the end of June, The Lies We Tell, is an emotionally charged psychological thriller that explores the tensions that can crop up between parents when raising children. The story is about Sarah and Tom, who have always tried to be good parents, but when their 15-year-old son Freddie confesses to killing someone, it leads to a sharp rollercoaster of a ride with plenty of twists and turns.

Beautifully written in the first person, the story reveals the minds of the two main characters in a well-paced way, and captures how their different pasts have affected the way they behave as adults.

The story sits well amongst Jane's other five books - My Husband's Wife, The Dead Ex, I Looked Away, Blood Sisters and I Made a Mistake - which were all Sunday Times bestsellers, selling over a million copies.

The book is available in Paragon, Winstone's, Waterstones, Amazon and all good book shops - Credit: Penguin

When asked what it feels like to reach such a high point in her profession, Jane said: "It feels wonderful to be up there with big names. At times, I have to pinch myself. It’s been a long slog over the years so I hope my journey will inspire others . But most of all, I hope readers will enjoy reading my story about Sarah, her husband Tom and what they do when their teenage son Freddie comes back one night, saying that he’s done something terrible….".

You can pick up a copy of 'The Lies We Tell' from bookshops, including Winstones, Paragon and Waterstones as well as supermarkets and Amazon.