New report shows the impact of rural crime in Devon

The Devon Livestock Initiative launched by NFU Mutal in partnership with Devon and Cornwall Police in the summer - Credit: NFU Mutual

New figures from the rural insurer show sheep rustling have fallen in Devon for the second year running.

New figures released on Tuesday (February 1) by NFU Mutal estimates animals worth £2.1m were stolen in 2021, a 5.5% fall on the previous year. In 2020, the pandemic saw the cost of livestock theft fall by 25.5%, reversing a trend of increases over the previous decade.

Now, the NFU Mutal has launched its Devon Livestock Initiative, an anti-rustling campaign on Dartmoor led by Devon & Cornwall Police and supported by NFU Mutual, which has been highlighted nationally as part of this new report.

A range of different security systems is being deployed to beat livestock thieves, while the campaign encourages community involvement by getting local residents and countryside visitors to report suspicious sightings of livestock being moved, to farmers or the police.

Today’s livestock rustlers scout the countryside for easy targets and return with large vehicles, ready to steal stock. To deter and detect livestock thieves, NFU Mutual advises farmers to:

Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date.

When possible graze livestock in fields away from roads.

Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding and check-ups.

Consider gate sensors and a high-tech marking system.

Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime activity in your area.

Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings either to you, the police, or to give information anonymously to the Crimestoppers Hotline 0800 555 111.

Dial 999 immediately if an incident is taking place – and do not approach criminals.

Rebecca Davidson, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “It’s encouraging news that rustling has gone down for the second year running.

“Until recently it was very difficult to bring about prosecutions because of the difficulties detecting stolen animals and the likelihood that stolen sheep were usually sold for their meat. Now we are seeing hi-tech security and marking systems, along with DNA testing, each making it more difficult for criminals to escape justice"

“As the UK’s main insurer of the countryside, NFU Mutual has invested in a range of initiatives to combat rural crime including projects to tackle livestock theft"

“While the latest figures are going in the right direction, livestock rustling remains one of the costliest crimes after machinery theft. It’s a crime that attacks the roots of farming life and causes huge anxiety for farmers. It also causes suffering to stolen animals which are transported and slaughtered without concern for their welfare"

“The fact that large scale thefts are still taking place demonstrates there’s no room for complacency and we’re concerned that higher meat prices, combined with the squeeze on consumers, could lead to a new wave of livestock theft.”

PC Martin Beck of the Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs Team said: “This scheme brings the whole rural community together to tackle livestock rustling.

“The reduction in livestock theft seen by NFU Mutual is good to see. In 2022 we will be inviting local farmers, local residents and visitors to be the eyes and ears of the moor to help protect our farms and livestock. The Community Livestock Theft Scheme, which we will be introducing to more farms on Dartmoor, brings the whole rural community together to tackle livestock rustling"

“We will also be using and testing a variety of security measures to prevent theft. It sends a clear message to criminals that rustling will not be tolerated. We are also working with partners to identify where stolen livestock or the products from illegal slaughter go. It is important that people know they can talk to the police confidentially or pass information about illegal slaughter to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More information about rural crime trends and protecting farms and rural property is available in NFU Mutual’s 2021 Rural Crime Report: https://www.nfumutual.co.uk/farming/ruralcrime



