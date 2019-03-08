Advanced search

New novel ‘The Right Wedding’ released by Sidmouth grandmother

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 March 2019

Sidmouth authour Frances Chambers. Picture: Frances Chambers

Sidmouth authour Frances Chambers. Picture: Frances Chambers

Archant

A Sidmouth grandmother has published her first novel at the age of 74.

Frances Chambers is a member of two local writing groups and said: “I have previously written for children but I have always wanted to write a novel for the ‘grown-ups.’ I hope ‘The Right Wedding’ reflects the ups and downs of family life and will amuse people.”

Frances’ new novel is set in a crumbling West Country mansion and is about the preparations for the wedding of Antonia and Roger.

They come from very different families but when disaster strikes at the reception venue, it seems the wedding must be called off.

Among the other characters are 17-year-old Imogen who is desperate to go to art college and find true love and James and Sally, who own the ancient house and are just hoping it doesn’t fall to bits around them.

You can buy The Right Wedding by Frances Chambers from your local book shop or online.

