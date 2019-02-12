Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

PUBLISHED: 17:15 24 February 2019

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Archant

A mission to put a stop to illegal seahorse trade has been backed by East Devon’s MP.

Sir Hugo Swire has been named a patron of The Seahorse Trust and has been working hard to raise awareness of the cause’s work.

In November 2018, he secured a Parliamentary debate on the illegal trade in seahorses, which highlighted that 150million seahorses were illegally traded around the world every year for the curio and medicine trade.

Sir Hugo has arranged a meeting between The Seahorse Trust and MP Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to discuss what measures could be put place to tackle the illegal online trade as well as proposals for a marine conservation zone in Studland Bay, Dorset - with the aim of protecting two of the UK’s native seahorse species, the Spiny Seahorse (Hippocampus Guttulatus) and the Short Snouted Seahorse (Hippocampus Hippocampus).

Sir Hugo Swire said: “I am delighted to become a patron of The Seahorse Trust based in Topsham. Tragically, seahorses are threatened in Devon, the UK and around the world. I look forward to working with The Seahorse Trust to continue to raise public and political awareness of much-needed conservation efforts for seahorses and the broader marine environment.”

Neil Garrick-Maidment, the charity’s executive director, said: “Sir Swire has already been a fantastic support to us, enabling us to make inroads into the illegal trade of seahorses and spreading public and parliamentary awareness. We are extremely grateful to Sir Hugo for becoming a patron of The Seahorse Trust and we look forward to continuing to work closely with him to secure the future of one of the British Isles’ most iconic species, the seahorse.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Father and son attack man with metal bar and wooden pole in Sidmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth’s shop ‘thank-you to customers’ as they announce closure before fifth anniversary

Sidmouth wines. Ref shs 6485-46-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Search is on to find alternative for Sidmouth air display 2019

Red Arrows in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Horn

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

Recent bank closures prompt public meeting about ‘filling the gap’

Tony Greenham, founder and director of South West Mutual. Picture: Graham Flack

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary-based trainer retains Devon National title as Dawson City triumphs again

Dawson City in action. Picture EXETER RACECOURSE

Otters back to winning ways thanks to late goal at Budleigh from sub Tristan Courtney

Ottery away at Beer. Ref shsp 08 19TI 0293. Picture: Terry Ife

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Go bananas for Fairtrade Fortnight in Sidmouth

Liz Harris, Trish Sulaimani and Wendy Spratling with Fairtrade banner. Picture: Sharon Howe

Garden centre’s donation to help transform lives

Mary Harrison, Claire Frost from Alzheimer’s Society, John Giblin and Alana Potter with the cheque for £8041.13. Photo: Otter Garden Centres
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists