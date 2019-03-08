The sweetest thing - can you give Honey the greyhound the forever home she deserves?
PUBLISHED: 15:29 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 15 May 2019
She's had a tough life - and now all she needs more than anything is someone to love and a comfy sofa to relax on.
Honey the greyhound is one of the new canine additions at Arc Animal Santuary in Ottery St Mary.
This gentle giant is four years old and was formerly a racing greyhound.
Crystal Scott, Arc's manager, said: "Unfortunately, Honey has been ill-treated.
"She has several scars and was very underweight.
"Her condition was not good when we got her but she is recovering nicely with lots of TLC.
"She has a lovely temperament, but she has not been trained - so will need patient owners.
"Above all, Honey needs comfort. There is nothing she needs more than a person to love and comfy sofa."
Anyone interested in Honey can find out more by checking out arcrescue.co.uk or call Crystal and her team on 01404 815487 for more information.
