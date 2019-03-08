Special shows at the Manor Pavilion Theatre during Sidmouth Folk Festival
PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 August 2019
Archant
The Manor Pavilion is a traditional theatre setting for special shows, as well as hosting morning song workshops
On the corner of Manor Road and Station Road, in the heart of Sidmouth, The Manor Pavilion has wheelchair access and its own bar. The Theatre seats 277 with raised seating.
In The Road To Peterloo, Pete Coe, Brian Peters and Laura Smyth tell the story of one of the most notorious incidents in British labour history through some of the many broadside ballads that were printed around the time of the event in 1819. Family memories and universal truths memorably and movingly entwine in both Rowan Rheingans's Dispatches On The Red Dress and Robb Johnson's Ordinary Giants.
Mark Bazeley, Jason Rice, Thomas White, Christabel White, Rob Murch, Carl Allerfeldt, Jim Causley and Bill Murray continue the legacy of The Dartmoor Entertainers in Dartmoor At The Seaside, while Martin Simpson, Martin Carthy, Sandra Kerr, John Kirkpatrick and Nancy Kerr & James Fagan celebrate the life and songs of a performer much-loved at Sidmouth in What You Do With What You've Got: A Tribute to Roy Bailey.
The best of Scottish traditions, from Burns to ballads, can be heard in Sounds of Modern Scotland with Iona Fyfe, Kim Carnie, Sheena Wellington, and Arthur Coates.
Manor Pavilion Highlights
Saturday August 3
8pm Dispatches on the Red Dress presented by Rowan Rheingans
Sunday August 4
3.30pm "1918" - The Untold Stories of the Great War
8pm The Road to Peterloo presented by Pete Coe, Brian Peters and Laura Smyth.
Mon 5th
3:30 pm Ordinary Giants
8pm Dartmoor at the Seaside
Tuesday August 6
3.30pm What You Do With What You've Got: A Tribute to Roy Bailey
8pm King Lear Retold
Wednesday August 8
3.30pm Sounds of Modern Scotland
8pm Odysseus Dreaming presented by Mike O'Connor & Barbara Griggs
Thursday August 9
8pm 'Hey in the Hay': an original show by Adrian Williams
Friday August 10
7.30pm The Exmouth Shanty Men
