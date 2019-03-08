Advanced search

Special shows at the Manor Pavilion Theatre during Sidmouth Folk Festival

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 August 2019

Steam of Sound's production of Polly and the Pirates at Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Paul Strange.

The Manor Pavilion is a traditional theatre setting for special shows, as well as hosting morning song workshops

The Manor Pavilion will be a venue during Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: Manor Pavilion TheatreThe Manor Pavilion will be a venue during Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: Manor Pavilion Theatre

On the corner of Manor Road and Station Road, in the heart of Sidmouth, The Manor Pavilion has wheelchair access and its own bar. The Theatre seats 277 with raised seating.

In The Road To Peterloo, Pete Coe, Brian Peters and Laura Smyth tell the story of one of the most notorious incidents in British labour history through some of the many broadside ballads that were printed around the time of the event in 1819. Family memories and universal truths memorably and movingly entwine in both Rowan Rheingans's Dispatches On The Red Dress and Robb Johnson's Ordinary Giants.

Mark Bazeley, Jason Rice, Thomas White, Christabel White, Rob Murch, Carl Allerfeldt, Jim Causley and Bill Murray continue the legacy of The Dartmoor Entertainers in Dartmoor At The Seaside, while Martin Simpson, Martin Carthy, Sandra Kerr, John Kirkpatrick and Nancy Kerr & James Fagan celebrate the life and songs of a performer much-loved at Sidmouth in What You Do With What You've Got: A Tribute to Roy Bailey.

The best of Scottish traditions, from Burns to ballads, can be heard in Sounds of Modern Scotland with Iona Fyfe, Kim Carnie, Sheena Wellington, and Arthur Coates.

Manor Pavilion Highlights

Saturday August 3

8pm Dispatches on the Red Dress presented by Rowan Rheingans

Sunday August 4

3.30pm "1918" - The Untold Stories of the Great War

8pm The Road to Peterloo presented by Pete Coe, Brian Peters and Laura Smyth.

Mon 5th

3:30 pm Ordinary Giants

8pm Dartmoor at the Seaside

Tuesday August 6

3.30pm What You Do With What You've Got: A Tribute to Roy Bailey

8pm King Lear Retold

Wednesday August 8

3.30pm Sounds of Modern Scotland

8pm Odysseus Dreaming presented by Mike O'Connor & Barbara Griggs

Thursday August 9

8pm 'Hey in the Hay': an original show by Adrian Williams

Friday August 10

7.30pm The Exmouth Shanty Men

