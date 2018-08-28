Sidmouth and Tipton theatre groups in the running for regional awards

Three NODA nominations for Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society, one for Sidmouth Musical Theatre and another for Tipton Players and Pantomime Society

The Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society has been nominated for three regional awards by the National Operatic and Dramatic Society (NODA).

Its production of The Ladykillers is in the running for Best Comedy, and the Wilfred Roe trophy for stage décor. Meanwhile its youth section, which performed Bad Reception, is nominated for the Youth award for Company Characterisation.

The Sidmouth Musical Theatre has also been put forward for an award; Me and My Girl is in the running for Best Musical.

The Tipton Players & Pantomime Society (TIPPS) is among the contenders for Best Concert or Compilation Show for its performance of Flight of Fancy.

The nominations are a genuine accolade, as a representative of NODA will have seen every show and decided whether to put it forward for an award. Theatre companies invite NODA to attend, but do not nominate themselves.

Liz Hammond, from the Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society said: “We’re absolutely thrilled. Just to be nominated is an honour, and to have two nominations for one play is wonderful. This is a wonderful achievement, particularly as well for our youth section.”

The Ladykillers was directed by Joan Heard, who had been wanting to oversee a production of that particular play for years. She said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better team. No matter what the results, it is brilliant to get these nominations.”

The production of Bad Reception was directed by Tanya Rees, who Liz said is doing ‘a wonderful job’ leading the society’s junior and youth section.

Other amateur theatre groups around the wider area also appear in the nominations list. The Exmouth Musical Theatre Company’s production of Into The Woods is in the running for the Best Musical award, and the Wilfred Roe trophy for stage décor.

The Lympstone Players have won the local District Achievement award for their production of Oh, What A Lovely War and are now up against the other districts for the regional title.

Other NODA nominees include the Honiton Community Theatre Company, the Lyme Regis Pantomime Society, Chardstock Amateur Dramatic Society and Andrew Coley, of Axminster Drama Club was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for New Writing, for his play, The Interval.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Plymouth on Saturday, March 16.