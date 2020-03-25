Advanced search

There with you: Sid Valley Radio urges all to stay in touch

PUBLISHED: 11:06 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 25 March 2020

Bob Weeks of Sid Valley Radio. Ref edr 49 18TI 6304. Picture: Terry Ife

Bob Weeks of Sid Valley Radio. Ref edr 49 18TI 6304. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The town has been urged to keep in touch with Sid Valley Radio so it can keep families and residents up to date.

Station manager Bob Weeks said in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak the station’s role in keeping communications going across valley had never been more vital.

Anyone who runs a voluntary group, local business or who is an individual supporting locals during the Covid-19 crisis has been asked to get in touch with the radio who will broadcast it to the local area.

Mr Weeks said: “Tell us what support you are offering and how people can contact your organisation if they need your help.”

The station has put in a request for temporary Emergency FM license so it could provide a service of local community broadcasting to the Sid Valley.

Visit www.sidvalleyradio.co.uk to listen online or contact the radio by emailing studio@sidvalleyradio.co.uk, calling 01395 514434 or texting 07565 825041.

