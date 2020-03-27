There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Sidmouth pub is doing everything it can to support its community.

Deborah Bennett and Victoria Davis, of The Balfour Arms, on Woolbrook Road, are offering help to those self-isolating or needing help amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The pair said: “Where anybody in the community is self-isolating, vulnerable or needs help we are offering hot and cold food deliveries.”

They have also been asking supermarkets to donate food they plan to throw out so they can turn it into free meals for those needing it most – especially school children who normally rely on free school meals.

Deborah and Victoria said: “We are also offering to do the shopping for anyone that needs it.

“We are offering an ear, being at home they may be going stir crazy so they can ring us anytime to just talk to somebody. We are offering any other practical help we are able to do.”

Call 07900 200327 if you need help.