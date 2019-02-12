Advanced search

Thieves take antique jewellery and art deco statue in haul

PUBLISHED: 11:01 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 26 February 2019

A police alert has been sent out to recover jewellery taken by thieves in the Sidmouth area. Picture: Devon and Corrnwall Police

A haul of 19 items has been taken from the Sidmouth area, prompting an appeal for their return.

Antique jewellery, cufflinks and a bronze statuette of an art deco ‘flapper’ girl are among the possessions missing from a property in Brownlands Close.

Police are appealing for information for the list of items which were taken between 11am on February 7 and 4.30pm on February 14, 2019.

A police spokesman said entry was gained by smashing a pane in a door.

The full list of items include:

An emerald and diamond engagement ring

An emerald and diamond eternity ring

A square gold pendant on gold chain – emerald and diamonds

A pair of gold, diamond and emerald earrings

A pair of gold rub-over set emerald earrings

A pair of emerald and diamond cluster earrings

A five-stone ruby ring

A set of garnet and gold earrings

Antique oval garnet and gold ring

Antique gold locket with amethyst and seed pearl decoration

Heavy gold decorative 16 inch chain

Antique marcasite cocktail watch

Dress ring – zircons set in gold in a pyramid design

Dress ring – large rectangular amethyst in gold setting

Dress ring – large rectangular clear grey stone set in silver

tanzanite and diamond oval ring,

Two pairs gold cufflinks - one set with bloodstones

A heavy bronze statuette - art deco ‘flapper’ girl.

Anyone with information or who has been offered items fitting these descriptions should phone 101 quoting crime reference, CR/13808/19.

