Thieves take antique jewellery and art deco statue in haul
PUBLISHED: 11:01 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 26 February 2019
Archant
A haul of 19 items has been taken from the Sidmouth area, prompting an appeal for their return.
Antique jewellery, cufflinks and a bronze statuette of an art deco ‘flapper’ girl are among the possessions missing from a property in Brownlands Close.
Police are appealing for information for the list of items which were taken between 11am on February 7 and 4.30pm on February 14, 2019.
A police spokesman said entry was gained by smashing a pane in a door.
The full list of items include:
An emerald and diamond engagement ring
An emerald and diamond eternity ring
A square gold pendant on gold chain – emerald and diamonds
A pair of gold, diamond and emerald earrings
A pair of gold rub-over set emerald earrings
A pair of emerald and diamond cluster earrings
A five-stone ruby ring
A set of garnet and gold earrings
Antique oval garnet and gold ring
Antique gold locket with amethyst and seed pearl decoration
Heavy gold decorative 16 inch chain
Antique marcasite cocktail watch
Dress ring – zircons set in gold in a pyramid design
Dress ring – large rectangular amethyst in gold setting
Dress ring – large rectangular clear grey stone set in silver
tanzanite and diamond oval ring,
Two pairs gold cufflinks - one set with bloodstones
A heavy bronze statuette - art deco ‘flapper’ girl.
Anyone with information or who has been offered items fitting these descriptions should phone 101 quoting crime reference, CR/13808/19.
