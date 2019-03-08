Advanced search

Three down, four to go, chandelier project nears halfway mark

PUBLISHED: 17:16 28 March 2019

The three restored chandeliers shine bright in Sidholme Music Room, with the final four still to restore. Picture: John McGregor

The three restored chandeliers shine bright in Sidholme Music Room, with the final four still to restore. Picture: John McGregor

Restoration work to bring the sparkle back to seven historic chandeliers nears the halfway mark.

Mandy Wilkinson pieces the newly restored chandelier back into place at Sidholme Music Room. Picture: John McGregorMandy Wilkinson pieces the newly restored chandelier back into place at Sidholme Music Room. Picture: John McGregor

The Friends of Sidholme Music Room have raised nearly £65,000 so far to restore three of the collection, which date back to the 1800s.

The work is being carried out by the glass restorers David Wilkinson and his wife Mandy, who returned to Sidmouth on Tuesday.

The friends group is now trying to raise £30,000 to restore the fourth piece.

John McGregor, from the Friends of Sidholme Music Room, said: “It is exciting. Just to see a row of three, you’re really beginning to see you’re getting somewhere. When the sun hit them, the rainbows all round the room dancing it was absolutely wonderful. We still have to fundraise. It is fantastic when you think about it, there has been so much support from not local people because more and more local people are coming in and seeing what a jewel of a place it is. The beauty of it is now we can now let the local community and visitors to have access to a thing of real beauty.”

