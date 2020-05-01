Third Critical Care vehicle boosts Devon Air Ambulance’s road response

The vehicle on loan, left, and one of DAAT's own Critical Care vehicles. Picture: DAAT DAAT

Devon Air Ambulance, currently unable to fly because of coronavirus, now has a third vehicle available to attend urgent incidents.

The helicopters have been grounded during the pandemic because the paramedics cannot wear PPE in flight.

The air ambulance charity has been using its two Critical Care vehicles to respond to emergencies by road, as well as transporting patients between hospitals.

It now has a third vehicle, after the Exeter Volvo dealer Kastner offered to lend a car to help out during the pandemic.

A spokesman for Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) said: “Not only does this enable us to attend more life-saving missions if necessary, but also means that we can call upon an additional vehicle which may be closer to the incident.

“It will also carry the same equipment on board as our existing vehicles, enabling our paramedics to give the vital treatment to the patient at the scene.”

DAAT’s operations are not funded by the Government. It is appealing for donations to help it continue its work during the pandemic; to donate, visit its website.