Cheques pour in for Sidmouth food bank after Rotary Club appeal

Generous Sidmouth residents have donated thousands of pounds to the Sid Valley food bank, following an appeal by the Rotary Club in the Herald.

The appeal for money to help the food bank cope with extra demand during lockdown was published on Friday, April 3.

Since then, cheques have been arriving in the post, some for hundreds of pounds.

One smaller donation came from a local man who said his great-grandson had asked him to give money to the food bank instead of buying him a birthday present.

The club’s president Keith Walton said: “I have received some letters with the cheques, mainly saying that they wish to support a fantastic cause and feel for those less well off than ourselves.

“I have been overwhelmed by the community spirit that I have experienced.”

Mr Walton has also written to the Herald’s letters page to thank donors who did not include their details.

A total of more than £5,000 has been raised, including an anonymous donation of £1,000 made before the appeal.

With cheques still arriving, Mr Walton expects the total to rise further in the coming days.