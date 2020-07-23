Advanced search

Thousands raised by Rotary of Sidmouth during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 July 2020

John Summerside, the new president of the club, has been full of praise for the generosity of Sidmouth people who wanting to help others. Picture: Rotary of Sidmouth

A Sidmouth club dedicated to having fun whilst serving communities locally and internationally is looking for new members.

Since the start of lockdown, the Rotary Club of Sidmouth has been keeping busy helping to raise a total £5,450 for Sidmouth Food Bank.

John Summerside, the new president of the club, has been full of praise for the generosity of Sidmouth people who want to help others.

John, who hails from the North East, moved to Sidmouth 13 years ago from Leicestershire when he retired.

He joined Rotary and through their initiatives was able to establish and build, with Adrian Ford, a very successful Sid Valley Memory Café.

And, more recently, with the help of Rotary, a fortnightly befriending club has been set up, normally meeting at The Anchor Inn.

This month the Rotary Club of Sidmouth has also grown to 50 members with the addition of seven new members following the closure of Sid Valley Rotary Club.

A club spokesman said: “John welcomed the new members personally by holding a Zoom meeting over the internet.

“Whilst not quite the same as meeting face-to-face, it’s a satisfactory alternative and he is now planning to hold Zoom meetings for the whole club. Perhaps shortly you will hear ‘The Rotary Club of Sidmouth has gone Zoom’.”

The Rotary Club of Sidmouth is the local branch of a worldwide organisation of enthusiastic men and women of all ages.

The club’s members enjoy an active social schedule whilst endeavouring to make Sidmouth and the world a better place to live.

In normal times, the club meets each Wednesday for lunch, alternately at the Victoria Hotel and the Anchor Pub, for networking, conducting the club’s business or to listen to an outside speaker.

It also hosts several social events throughout the year, many with partners, including a summer barbecue, quiz evenings, skittles matches and theatre trips.

Over the past decade the club’s activities have raised more than £100,000 for local charities and organisations including Sidmouth Hospiscare, the Sid Valley Memory Café, the Sidmouth Town Band and the Admiral Nurse Campaign.

To find out more about our club call Steve Gunnell on 07980 379916.

