Three designer handbags stolen from a shop in Sidmouth

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:18 PM October 13, 2021   
pink handbag

One of the handbags that was stolen - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Three designer handbags worth a total of £4,500 have been stolen in a burglary at a shop in Sidmouth. 

The shop in Old Fore Street, which hasn’t been named by the police, was broken into between 2.30am and 3am on Friday, October 8. 

The burglar forced their way in and took the handbags from a display cabinet. 

Police have released a description of the suspect and are appealing for any information.  

He was a white man with a stocky build, wearing black trousers and a grey hooded coat.  

He had a snood around his neck and wore a baseball cap. 

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who has been offered the stolen handbags for sale. 

They can be contacted via email 101@dc.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/087734/21.  

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.  

person
