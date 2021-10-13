Three designer handbags stolen from a shop in Sidmouth
- Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police
Three designer handbags worth a total of £4,500 have been stolen in a burglary at a shop in Sidmouth.
The shop in Old Fore Street, which hasn’t been named by the police, was broken into between 2.30am and 3am on Friday, October 8.
The burglar forced their way in and took the handbags from a display cabinet.
Police have released a description of the suspect and are appealing for any information.
He was a white man with a stocky build, wearing black trousers and a grey hooded coat.
He had a snood around his neck and wore a baseball cap.
Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who has been offered the stolen handbags for sale.
They can be contacted via email 101@dc.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/087734/21.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Village fair proceeds shared with charities
- 2 Sidmouth woman celebrates milestone birthday in style
- 3 Chiefs fall to battling defeat in Wellington
- 4 Be the light for those who are bereaved and in a dark place
- 5 Saved pre-school needs your support to help recover
- 6 Rail users can enjoy 'moor' views as Dartmoor Line reopens after 50 years
- 7 Major road repair scheme will reduce patching
- 8 Elephants stomp to first place in flower show
- 9 Support is there as households tighten their budgets this winter
- 10 Three designer handbags stolen from a shop in Sidmouth