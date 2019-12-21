Three people in hospital after A375 crash

Emergency services on the scene.

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash in Sidbury left casualties trapped.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A375 Sidbury Road shortly after 11am yesterday (Friday).

A fire service spokesman said: "On arrival the crews found two people medical trapped in their vehicles and one person out of their vehicle also with injuries.

"The crews administered oxygen therapy and first aid to the trapped casualties until the ambulances arrived."

The casualties were placed onto spinal boards after being assessed by paramedics and pulled from the wreckage.

The spokesman said: "Although no spinal injuries were suspected this was deemed the best way to get the casualties out.

"All three casualties were transported to hospital in ambulances.

"We hope all those injured have a speedy recovery."