Three injured in Sidmouth road accident

Three people have been injured in a two-car accident on the A3052 in Sidmouth.

The crash involving a black Renault Clio and a blue VW Exclusive happened at about 2.30pm on Friday, December 3.

The driver of the Cleo, a man in his 80s, was taken to Derriford hospital in Plymouth with serious injuries.

His passenger, a woman in her 80’s, and the VW driver, a man in his 70s, were also taken to hospital but with less serious injuries.

The road was closed for eight hours for police investigation work at the scene.

Police have thanked the public for their patience during this the road closure, and are appealing for information from anyone who saw the accident.

They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that could help their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 432 3 December.