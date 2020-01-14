Three Sidmouth 10-year-olds are raising money for Australian animals

Alfie, Rosa and Cordelia.

Three young animal lovers are playing their part to raise money to help animals in need following the bush fires in Australia.

A firefighter keeps an eye on a controlled fire as they work at building a containment line at a wildfire near Bodalla, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Authorities are using relatively benign conditions forecast in southeast Australia for a week or more to consolidate containment lines around scores of fires that are likely to burn for weeks without heavy rainfall. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) A firefighter keeps an eye on a controlled fire as they work at building a containment line at a wildfire near Bodalla, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Authorities are using relatively benign conditions forecast in southeast Australia for a week or more to consolidate containment lines around scores of fires that are likely to burn for weeks without heavy rainfall. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

When 10-year-old Alfie, from Sidmouth, heard about the plight he knew he had to do something so joined forces with his friends Rosa and Cordelia to rope his whole school into raising vital funds.

Alfie also wrote a heart-warming letter to the Herald asking us to share his fundraising mission with the town, in the hope residents would help him raise money to help the animals .

In his letter he said: "My name is Alfie and I am a 10-year-old boy from Sidmouth.

"Recently me and my two friends organised a non-uniform day at school to raise money for the Australian bushfires.

"I was wondering if you could set up a donating page on your website for our campaign.

"We would then add that up to our total before sending that to be split, to help make a difference to Aussie fire charities.

"If possible it would be great if you could put a QR code to it in your amazing newspaper.

"Please reply ASAP. Yours sincerely, Alfie."

Alfie, Rosa and Cordelia have organised the non-uniform day, at Sidmouth Primary School, to take place on January 24, ahead of Australia Day on January 26.

All students will be asked to wear the Australian colours of yellow/gold or green, to show support for the cause.

Alfie's mum Laura Southcott said: "He is only 10 but so determined to make a difference to help with the current situation.

"We have recently had friends who live in Tin Can Bay in Queensland visit us, and this has got him motivated to help as much as he can...

"I am heartbroken to see the devastating effects on the wildlife on the news, I back him all the way that he is trying to do something to help."

The wildfire has devastated large parts of Australia, with residents and animals across the country losing their homes in the fires which have burnt an estimated 10 million hectares since July.

Entire towns have been engulfed and at least 28 people have died.

The continuing bushfire crisis has also taken an enormous toll on wildlife - it is estimated more than one billion animals have perished, excluding fish, frogs, bats and insects.

Visit globalgiving.org/projects/australian-wildfire-relief-fund to donate to Alfie's cause.