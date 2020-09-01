Three Sidmouth Town Council elections to be held – but not until next May

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW Archant

An election is to be held to replace the Sidmouth town councillor for Salcombe Regis, David Barratt, who resigned for personal reasons in early August.

There will also be elections for the casual vacancies on the South and East wards, after councillors John Rayson and Louise Thompson stepped down, also for personal reasons, in June.

In all three cases, the Returning Officer has received the necessary number of signatures – at least 10 – asking for an election.

This means the vacancies cannot be filled through the co-option method, in which councillors vote on a replacement.

Cllr Barratt had served on the town council since 2010, Cllr Rayson became a member in 2015, and Cllr Thompson joined in 2019.

But none of the elections can take place yet, because of the emergency legislation introduced in April in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It stated that no polls can be held until May 6 2021.