Sidmouth sweet shop serves far and wide, reaching across UK

Louise always has a smile ready for everyone that visits DaffyDownDilly.

Tell us about your business.

When popping into our colourful sweet shop you will be greeted by myself, Kelsi or Louise. Kelsi works full time and is currently completing her NVQ level two in retail skills. We are all benefitting from this as her current best practice ensures we keep up-to-date. Louise is our part-time shop assistant and works two days a week. She has two children and is skilled in providing excellent customer service. We all pride ourselves on our knowledge of our stock and flexibility in giving our customers bespoke service to ensure they get exactly what they want – whether it’s a bag of sweets or a gift such as a hamper or sweet cake. DaffyDownDilly is fast approaching it’s fifth Birthday and we are proud to be holding our own on the High Street. We have a growing E-commerce arm and also sell on both Ebay and Amazon – this keeps us super busy all year round.

What makes you different?

Our colourful and music filled shop makes for a comfortable and relaxed shopping experience and our customer service means you will always get a smile and a chat. We’re not afraid to turn our disco ball on.

What’s one the oddest story you have?

Goodness me – we have odd stories all the time! Probably sending a vast amount of Edinburgh Rock back to Edinburgh for a large company order was up there in the irony stakes.

What’s the most interesting part of your job?

Always the customers – we love getting to know our customers, whether it’s locals or visitors. Nothing beats personal service after all.

Tell us something that might surprise people?

We supply national companies such as B.P. with corporate gifts and rewards. We have a great website www.daffydowndilly.co.uk which means we can send gifts and sweets all over the UK. And, finally we were winners of the 2015 New Enterprise Award presented by the town’s Chamber of Commerce.