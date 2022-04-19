Get your tickets for Sidmouth's Jubilee street party

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, April 23, for Sidmouth’s Platinum Jubilee street party.

The event is being organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, which had hoped to hold a street party for VE Day in 2020, but was thwarted by the Covid pandemic.

There are no online bookings – buyers must turn up in person at the Anchor Inn in Old Fore Street from 10am.

Any tickets not sold on Saturday will be available from Sidsoft in Church Street.

The party will take place on Thursday, June 2 at the Market Place from 4pm until 7pm.

Local residents are invited to book a table for six for £36 and bring their own chairs, food and drink. Guests are invited to wear 1950s dress, and there will be competitions for the best costume and the best dressed table.

There will be entertainment from Sidmouth Town Band with Val Howels, followed by a community singalong and a disco with DJ Pete Newman.