News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Get your tickets for Sidmouth's Jubilee street party

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM April 19, 2022
Archive photo of Silver Jubilee street party at Peaslands Road in 1977.

Archive photo of Silver Jubilee street party at Peaslands Road in 1977. - Credit: Sidmouth Herald Archive

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, April 23, for Sidmouth’s Platinum Jubilee street party. 

The event is being organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, which had hoped to hold a street party for VE Day in 2020, but was thwarted by the Covid pandemic. 

There are no online bookings – buyers must turn up in person at the Anchor Inn in Old Fore Street from 10am. 

Any tickets not sold on Saturday will be available from Sidsoft in Church Street. 

The party will take place on Thursday, June 2 at the Market Place from 4pm until 7pm.  

Local residents are invited to book a table for six for £36 and bring their own chairs, food and drink. Guests are invited to wear 1950s dress, and there will be competitions for the best costume and the best dressed table.  

There will be entertainment from Sidmouth Town Band with Val Howels, followed by a community singalong and a disco with DJ Pete Newman. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Marc Griffin Barnstaple burglar DCP

Burglar searched DEAD BODIES for jewellery during raids

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2698. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter buns tradition returns after Covid gap

Philippa Davies

person
Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Drink driver banned after A30 crash

Court Reporter

person
Roy and Lil Badcock with their sons Elliott, 25, and Joel, 22

Would-be refugee host hits out at 'minefield' Homes for Ukraine scheme

Philippa Davies

person