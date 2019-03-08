Coffee shop closes play kingdom permanently
PUBLISHED: 09:11 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 07 October 2019
Archant
A popular children's play area has closed.
Tickety-Boo, in Ottery St Mary, announced its play kingdom would be closed permanently on Saturday (October 5).
The coffee shop will remain open.
It made the announcement on its Facebook. It said: "Business announcement: the Tickety-Boo Play Kingdom is now permanently closed. The coffee shop is still open as usual."
More to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.