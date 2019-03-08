Advanced search

Coffee shop closes play kingdom permanently

PUBLISHED: 09:11 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 07 October 2019

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

A popular children's play area has closed.

Tickety-Boo, in Ottery St Mary, announced its play kingdom would be closed permanently on Saturday (October 5).

The coffee shop will remain open.

It made the announcement on its Facebook. It said: "Business announcement: the Tickety-Boo Play Kingdom is now permanently closed. The coffee shop is still open as usual."

More to follow.

