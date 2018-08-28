Ottery business comes under fire for upping prices

A popular children’s play centre has defended its price increase following online criticism from customers.

Tickety-Boo has increased its prices for £2.50 per child to £3.95 for all youngsters aged one to 11.

The cost covers up to two hours of play in its indoor play area, with no charge for children under 12 months.

Some users said they would have to go elsewhere as they felt the 58 per cent rise was expensive and would have to ‘spend a fortune’ to get free entry.

The café offers a loyalty card scheme and one free visit if customers spend £20 or two free visits if £25 on food and drink.

The business referred the Herald to a statement posted on Facebook, which read: “For those who are unhappy and will now be going elsewhere, we wish you well.

“And for those who will continue to support us not just as a play area for children, but also a cafe serving great food, thank you.”