Dig deep and enjoy a 'free' cream tea to support ELF

Trystan Bridgman, chef at Tickety-Boo is encouraging customers to dig deep to raise money for ELF. Picture: Sue Cade Archant

Customers to an Ottery coffee shop can enjoy a 'free' cream tea to raise money for charity.

Tickety-Boo, in Mill Street, will be taking part in Exeter Leukemia Fund (ELF) annual cream tea fundraiser from Tuesday, June 25, until June 30, serving a scone with cream, jam and a cup of tea.

ELF has been running the fundraiser since 2017 with supporters holding cream teas in homes and in gardens, offices, village halls and cafés.

Chef Trystan Bridgman said: "Customers can have a traditional cream tea with a scone, jam and cream plus a cuppa for free. However, we are asking customers to make a donation to ELF when they order their cream tea, and we hope they will dig deep. We also ask customers to be mindful of the 'cream first' requirement in Devon."

Funds raised go towards helping ELF to continue its vital service helping families affected by blood cancers and blood disorder to receive much needed support.