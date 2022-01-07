Tax Office giving you another month to file tax returns for last year.

The Tax Office is giving taxpayers an extra month to file their 2020/2021 tax returns.

Due to the pressures on the services because of the Covid pandemic, HMRC is waiving late filing and payment penalties for Self Assessment tax returns for 2020/2021. HMRC is still urging people to file and pay on time if they can, as the department reveals that, of the 12.2 million taxpayers who need to submit their tax return by 31 January 2022, almost 6.5 million have already done so.

COVID-19 is affecting the capacity of some HMRC agents and taxpayers to meet their obligations in time for the 31 January deadline. The penalty waivers give taxpayers who need it more time to complete and file their return online and pay the tax due without worrying about receiving a penalty.

The deadline to file and pay remains 31 January 2022. The penalty waivers will mean that:

Anyone who cannot file their return by the 31 January deadline will not receive a late filing penalty if they file online by 28 February, and

Anyone who cannot pay their Self Assessment tax by the 31 January deadline will not receive a late payment penalty if they pay their tax in full, or set up a Time to Pay arrangement, by 1 April.

Interest will be payable from 1 February, as usual, so it is still better to pay on time if possible.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said “We know the pressures individuals and businesses are again facing this year, due to the impacts of COVID-19. Our decision to waive penalties for one month for Self Assessment taxpayers will give them extra time to meet their obligations without worrying about receiving a penalty.”

Lucy Frazer, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said “We recognise that Omicron is putting people under pressure, so we are giving millions of people more breathing space to manage their tax affairs.

“Waiving late filing and payment penalties will help ease financial burdens and protect livelihoods as we navigate the months ahead.”