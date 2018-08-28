Time to be ‘Wiz-zed’ off to Oz for Sidmouth Youth Theatre production

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9427. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Youth Theatre performers are whipping up a storm this week delighting audiences in The Wiz.

The curtain rose on Tuesday for Sidmouth College’s annual production at the Manor Pavillion.

The family musical will see all the familiar characters from The Wizard of Oz, as Dorothy and Toto find themselves not in Kansas anymore and want to go home and features music reflecting the Mowtown era.

Joining the students in their stage debut will be ‘Buster’ Skelly as Toto and former youth theatre member Jake Burlow joins the cast as the Wizard.

Angela Davies, founder of SYT, said: “After many hours of painstaking rehearsals and with a cast of 84 the sheer amount of specialist costumes and props for the many chorus moments has been time consuming but worth it. Only this week have we had the projected back drops that fill the stage with colour which has excited the cast as they now can see my vision.

“As every year we find new talent that has grown in confidence to take the lead roles and new beginners who show a spark in the chorus. This show has given them the opportunity to fill the stage with energy and enthusiasm and for some to deliver a line or two.

“This show is fast paced and visually exciting. We present the classic story set in the ‘ Land Of Oz’ with a 70’s vibe and the spectacle of song, dance, roller-blading and chopper bikes and scooters. The music is a mix of jazz, funk, blues and Gospel which is sure to raise the spirits of the audience. Be prepared to leave the theatre with a smile.”

Tickets are available for tonight (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday and are available from the box office and cost £13 for adults and £6 for under-16s.

