Timings announced for Sidmouth Airshow displays

Details have been confirmed for Sidmouth Regatta and Airshow, including the scheduled times of the four aerobatic displays.

Sidmouth Town Council has also announced a temporary Air Display Water Safety Zone for the event.

The Airshow will take place on Friday, August 26, starting at 5.15pm with Team Raven display team, flying their Van's RV-8 aerobatic mono-wing aircraft in formation and in smaller groups. This will be followed by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfires at 5.40pm. At 6.05pm Rich Goodwin will perform in his Pitts biplane, and the finale will be the Red Arrows at 6.30pm.

During the event Sidmouth’s Giants will be on the Esplanade and there will be a funfair at The Ham.

For those arriving by car, extra parking will be available at locations including the rugby and cricket clubs; this will be clearly signposted with marshalls on hand to direct motorists. The seafront will be closed from Port Royal to the junction with Manor Road from noon until 9pm and there will be some temporary No Parking zones.

A temporary Air Display Water Safety Zone (ADWSZ) will be in force on the water offshore of Sidmouth Beach. No vessels will be permitted in this area between 5.30pm and the end of the display. The ADWSZ will be marked by coloured buoys and patrolled by Sidmouth Lifeboat and associated craft.

Following the Airshow, the Regatta programme will continue on Saturday, August 27 with sailing and surf life saving races, street theatre and a treasure hunt, with the usual Grand Fireworks Display taking place at approximately 9.15pm over the seafront, supported by David Rowland Funfairs. Regatta events on Sunday, August 28 include sailing and gig racing.

Sidmouth Town Council is appealing for volunteer collectors during the air show to take cash and contactless donations, which help cover the cost of staging the event. Anyone willing to help should email towncouncil@sidmouth.gov.uk

The council is reminding people that the participation of the flying teams is dependent upon aircraft availability and weather conditions. Any further news or announcements on timings will be posted on the council’s Live Sidmouth page on Facebook.



