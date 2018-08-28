Tiny Shetland pony is a big hit with guests at Sidmouth carol service

Harry Winks with his Shetland pony called Billy and Wilbur the black labrador. Ref shs 51 18TI 7000. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The pony and a dog were welcome guests at the Christmas event for elderly people

A tiny Shetland pony wearing festive reindeer antlers was the star of the show at a Christmas lunch and carol service in Sidmouth.

The Sidmouth Voluntary Services charity held the event at Twyford House on Monday, December 17 for around 25 members of its lunch club, and their friends.

Extra guests, in the form of Billy the pony and Wilbur the black Labrador, were brought along by eight-year-old Harry Winks from Exmouth.

Head warden Cathy Walters explained that transport officer Sarah Clements knows Harry’s family and thought it would be nice for the guests to see the animals. The pony is a rescue animal which Harry often takes around to charities and other groups.

“It’s something we’ve never done before, but they loved it, they thought it was great,” she said, adding that the pony was very well-behaved and happy to be stroked and petted by the guests.

The visit of the animals was so successful that it may now become a Christmas tradition.