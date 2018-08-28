Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tiny Shetland pony is a big hit with guests at Sidmouth carol service

PUBLISHED: 07:14 23 December 2018

Harry Winks with his Shetland pony called Billy and Wilbur the black labrador. Ref shs 51 18TI 7000. Picture: Terry Ife

Harry Winks with his Shetland pony called Billy and Wilbur the black labrador. Ref shs 51 18TI 7000. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The pony and a dog were welcome guests at the Christmas event for elderly people

Harry Winks with his Shetland pony called Billy and Wilbur the black labrador. Ref shs 51 18TI 6997. Picture: Terry IfeHarry Winks with his Shetland pony called Billy and Wilbur the black labrador. Ref shs 51 18TI 6997. Picture: Terry Ife

A tiny Shetland pony wearing festive reindeer antlers was the star of the show at a Christmas lunch and carol service in Sidmouth.

The Sidmouth Voluntary Services charity held the event at Twyford House on Monday, December 17 for around 25 members of its lunch club, and their friends.

Extra guests, in the form of Billy the pony and Wilbur the black Labrador, were brought along by eight-year-old Harry Winks from Exmouth.

Head warden Cathy Walters explained that transport officer Sarah Clements knows Harry’s family and thought it would be nice for the guests to see the animals. The pony is a rescue animal which Harry often takes around to charities and other groups.

Harry Winks with his Shetland pony called Billy. Ref shs 51 18TI 7002. Picture: Terry IfeHarry Winks with his Shetland pony called Billy. Ref shs 51 18TI 7002. Picture: Terry Ife

“It’s something we’ve never done before, but they loved it, they thought it was great,” she said, adding that the pony was very well-behaved and happy to be stroked and petted by the guests.

The visit of the animals was so successful that it may now become a Christmas tradition.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Change of plans for site of former hotel

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood warnings for River Otter and Sid

The River Otter is among a number of sites that have a flood warning in place. Picture: Sam Cooper

High street store reopens after a month of closure

Sam Jones and her staff in the newly refurbished Tesco in Sidmouth. Ref shs 49 18TI 6520. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth landmark to close as crucial restoration begins

Jacob's Ladder view. Ref esr 08-16SH 5808. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth mum releases children’s book that encourages next generation to protect planet

Sidmouth mum Emily Hobson-Martin and her daughter Maisy with Emily's newly published book. Ref shs 49 18TI 6510. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tiny Shetland pony is a big hit with guests at Sidmouth carol service

Harry Winks with his Shetland pony called Billy and Wilbur the black labrador. Ref shs 51 18TI 7000. Picture: Terry Ife

Honour for East Devon cadet

Charlotte Gallagher has been named the Lord Lieutenant of Devon's cadet. Picture:Exmouth Sea Cadets

Which Christmas character are you? Take this quiz to find out

Are you like the Grinch? Take this Christmas quiz to find out. Picture Archant.

Sidmouth Running Club duo tackle the Plym Merry Xmas Trail marathon

Sidmouth Running Club duo Jo Earlam and Jane Hemsworth who donned their Mighty Green (MG) shirts to take part in the event.The Plym Merry Christmas Trail Marathon. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth author releases next bewitching book for Christmas

Local Author Jeannie Wycherley. Ref shs 51 18TI 7121. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists