Children relish roles as rebels in TIPPS's play Detention

The 'revolting' children in Detention. Picture: TIPPS TIPPS

The kids in Tipton are revolting - but it's just a stage they are going through.

The children of TIPPS junior section are enjoying their roles as rebellious pupils in the production of Detention, to be staged later this month.

In the play, the 'revolting children' are being punished by being kept behind at school by history teacher 'Boring Bolton'.

As he talks about historical events from Victorian times to the end of World War Two, the rest of the cast bring the stories to life through drama, song and dance.

The play has been written and compiled by Natalie Anning from TIPPS, and directed by Natalie and fellow member Claire Devin.

It will be performed at Tipton St John Community Hall from Wednesday, February 19 until Saturday 22, at 7.30pm. There will be a matinee at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

Tickets are £9 for adults and £5 for under 16s and available from TIPPS's website and Facebook page, from www.ticketsource.co.uk or from Tipton Village Stores on Saturday mornings.