Review: 'Clever' Cinderella panto was great fun!

Review

Returning to their half-term slot at Tipton St John Community Hall, Tipton Players & Pantomime Society presented the pantomime “Cinderella”, cleverly written and directed by long-standing TIPPS members Natalie Anning and Claire Devin.



In this script, the Baron was a “brainy” inventor, aided by the trusty Buttons, and ever hopeful that his inventions would bring a fruitful return as he was heavily in debt to Billy Big Bucks! Billy sends his half-baked Bailiffs, Bish and Bash, to collect the money, but things soon began to go off beam!



Emilie Poultney was brilliant as Buttons and had the audience on her side from the start. Sophie Alford was a lovely Cinderella, and the transformation scene was smoothly executed. Harry Pearson and Ella Martin were suitably contrasting as the Prince and Dandini, his Highness laid back and seemingly disinterested while his valet was poised with a zest for adventure. The two ladies playing the Ugly Sisters, Di McKay and Denise Wightman, were both as different as chalk and cheese continuingly squabbling and out for the main chance, they were terrific. Becca Simmins and Mo Mylne were also excellent as the dysfunctional Bailiffs, and their banter lines between Buttons and the two Bosses, well played by Mark Reader and Brian Rice, were amazing. Alison Pearson made an elegant but unlikable Stepmother, Claire Martin a graceful Fairy Godmother, and Fleur Teissier an attractive Alice – Buttons’ love interest who was skilfully engineered into his arms at the end! John Belton and Hazel Alford completed the cast nicely as the King and Queen.



The Chorus gave strong support, aided occasionally by both Directors and the MD, who was ably accompanied in the “pit” by The Nightjars – good to have a live band – who were clearly enjoying themselves. The Junior Chorus were delightful, and the twin girl robots did well.



The production team had obviously worked their socks off, with a myriad of excellent props, and absolutely fabulous costumes! The opening to Act II was particularly stunning.



This interesting “take” on the traditional tale with some unexpected “extras” thrown in was great fun! Oh yes it was!