‘You WILL go to the ball’ - invitation from TIPPS to Cinderella panto 

As we thespians are a superstitious bunch, please don’t read this out loud in case you jinx it . . . but . . . you are cordially invited to join us and Cinderella for a Royal Ball during February half term!

Cinderella with Prince Charming in TIPPS' panto - Credit: TIPPS

All being well, the pantomime will run from Tuesday 22nd to Saturday 26th February 7:30pm at the Community Hall, as well as a matinée show at 2:30pm on the Saturday.

Pages in TIPPS' production of Cinderella - Credit: TIPPS

Everyone involved on stage and behind the scenes is, as always, working incredibly hard and we are all having a blast - it’s so lovely to be together again! This panto promises to deliver plenty of laughs for all the family, and some wonderful live music - this year we have a band accompanying us, The Nightjars!

Tickets can be purchased by heading to www.ticketsource.co.uk/tipps or by popping down to see Rachel at Tipton Stores on Saturday mornings in February. Adults £10 and under 16yrs £5.

Junior members of TIPPS - Credit: TIPPS

Oh - did we mention it was a masquerade ball? To keep everyone safe we are asking all adults attending to wear a face mask throughout the performance unless they are exempt. Unfortunately, we cannot take card payments at the hall as the signal is not always reliable, so please remember to bring cash with you to purchase your ice cream, programme and raffle tickets!



We are taking all precautions to make sure we stay safe to keep this show on the road (including keeping our fingers crossed, no one whistling backstage, no mention of the Scottish Play and all wearing our lucky pants) and we can’t wait to see you there!



