Tipton community garden springs into life

The garden as it looks now - Credit: Eager Beavers

An unloved patch of ground in Tipton St John has been transformed into a flourishing community garden in the space of a few weeks.

A corner of the village playing field behind the pavilion now has flowers, herbs and vegetables growing in raised planters, fruit trees and garden furniture. There are water butts for collecting rainfall, bird and bat boxes and insect houses.

The seeds of the project were sown by Lisette Johnston, founder of the Tipton St John environmental group, and thanks to funding from various sources, they rapidly grew.

Ottery Town Council contributed £2,000, East Devon District Council gave £500 from its Small Community Grants Scheme, and the county councillor for Otter Valley, Jess Bailey, helped pay for insect houses, plants and wildflower verges.

The Eager Beavers had started small, with plans for a herb border in the middle of the village, but after applying for the funding they were given permission to use part of the playing field instead.

The patch of ground as it was before the Eager Beavers got to work on it - Credit: Eager Beavers

The group quickly developed their plans into an organic, wildlife-friendly garden growing fruit and vegetables for the community.

Preparing the ground at Tipton playing field - Credit: Eager Beavers

During March and April volunteers worked hard to prepare the ground and install the raised beds, as well as painting a dilapidated shed and putting up bird and bat boxes.

Lisette said: “So far, we have planted lettuce, Swiss chard, strawberries, sugar snap peas, beans, spring onions, radish, courgettes and tomatoes. We have planted for the bees and pollinators with lavenders, lots of edible herbs like thyme/mint/sage and a native honeysuckle in the top of the roller. We have fruit trees which are heritage Devon Mazzard cherries and plums, raspberries and a hawthorn hedge going in this weekend.

“We have been given a free bench, have upcycled some chairs from the recycling centre and have water butts bought from Facebook marketplace. Everything is organic and peat free. We have been delighted by the support we have received from the community and also Bernaville nursery in Cowley and Bowhayes trees in Venn Ottery who have been very generous and supportive.”

The team will be at the community garden this Sunday, May 8 from 11am, and can also be contacted via their Facebook page EagerBeaversTSJ or by emailing EagerBeaversTSJ@hotmail.com