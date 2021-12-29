A group of Tipton St John residents have made a festive video about how they have improved their village by picking up litter.

Clinton and Lisette Johnston - Credit: Contributed

The Eager Beavers were set up early in 2021 by NHS intensive care unit nurse Lisette Johnston and her husband Clinton, an emergency department worker. The couple started litter picking on their days off and found it therapeutic after their stressful work shifts.

Now the group have made a video of themselves performing a song called Twelve Ways of Trashness.

Unlike the Christmas song it is based upon, with its list of festive gifts and celebrations, their version lists various unsavoury items they have removed from public areas of Tipton, including food and drink containers, bags of dog poo, car parts and discarded face masks.

The group have posted their video on YouTube with a message about ‘how a few people can make a difference and have fun whilst doing so’.