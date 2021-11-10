Despite the unsettled weather Tipton Players and Panto Society managed to entice a healthy audience to Tipton St John Community Hall for Autumn Acts, a medley of spooky and comedic One-Act Plays in the week before Hallowe'en.

Blue Suede Blues - Credit: Shan Merritt

First on the bill was Ghosts of Bedlam by Arthur Aldrich and directed by Stephanie Kinson. Filmmaker Royston is commissioned to make a documentary contrasting old-style mental health care with the improvement care-in-the-community has brought. Visiting a derelict former mental hospital, he experiences a flashback into his own life which causes a complete change of plan. In this thought-provoking piece Mark Reader and Mo Mylne were excellent as Royston and Janet the nurse turned caretaker, Emily Poultney made a believable unwashed bag lady, and Claire Martin an officious civil servant.

A Warning of Fire - Credit: Shan Merritt

TIPPS Juniors presented A Warning Fire; a clever tale with a twist, written by Diana McKay and directed by Claire Martin. When a mother and daughter lose their way, they take shelter in a 300-year-old pub with a history of catching fire, and the pair soon realise that perhaps it is not such a safe refuge after all. Hope Martin made a convincing Mum and Sophie Alford an animated Jane, Harry Pearson played both the sceptical pub customer and the harassed landlord and Ella Martin an efficient waitress, while Fleur Teissier chillingly portrayed the ghostly woman from the past who brought the tinderbox to light the fire!

Blue suede Blues - Credit: Shan Merritt

The final play Blue Suede Blues was of a much lighter theme, and simply great fun! Written by Diana Raffle, directed by Joyce Pomeroy, two rather jaded Care Home residents decide to plot some excitement.

Vivienne Gascoigne-Pees and Di McKay were both outstanding in the lead roles of Grace and Lily, and Denise Wightman the bubbly care assistant Pansy out to nail her man! Ken Mylne was a suitably reluctant fiancée, Brian Rice saved the day as the kindly neighbourhood policeman, and Stephanie Kinson appeared briefly as the efficient manager.

The simple set was adapted accordingly for each piece, and the lighting and sound were executed by Paul Kinson. Altogether an entertaining and enjoyable evening.