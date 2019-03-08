Advanced search

Primary school pupils give harvest donations to Honiton and Exeter charities

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 October 2019

Tipton St John pupils Reuben, Oscar, Liam, Ayla and Poppy took food from the school's harvest festival to Honiton Food Bank and St Petrock's. Picture: Ruth Ingrouille

Tipton St John pupils Reuben, Oscar, Liam, Ayla and Poppy took food from the school's harvest festival to Honiton Food Bank and St Petrock's. Picture: Ruth Ingrouille

Archant

Generous youngsters have supported two causes by donating food to help those in need.

Pupils on the ethos team at Tipton St John Primary School were asked to come up with ideas for the school's harvest festival.

The group of youngsters agreed they wanted to help people near where they lived and split the products between Honiton Food Bank and St Petrock's centre in Exeter.

The children took the produce to the food bank, helping to label the packets and cans and putting them on shelves for volunteers to distribute.

Head of school Ruth Ingrouille accompanied the children to the food bank.

Miss Ingrouille said: "This was a super experience for the children.

"They have been able to be a real part of the process, working together to help others in the community.

"It's been fascinating to see just what happens within the Food Bank and what a great job they are doing.

"Well done children for choosing such an excellent cause to get involved with."

Most Read

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

REVEALED: £7.2million school build and 150 home plan

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

REVEALED: £7.2million school build and 150 home plan

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Primary school pupils give harvest donations to Honiton and Exeter charities

Tipton St John pupils Reuben, Oscar, Liam, Ayla and Poppy took food from the school's harvest festival to Honiton Food Bank and St Petrock's. Picture: Ruth Ingrouille

QUIZ: Can you identify these East Devon football grounds?

Football

Ottery St Mary crowned Devon Petanque League champions

Petanque

Newton Poppleford cricketers begin new indoor league with a win

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Guests invited Sidmouth Community Christmas Day Lunch

Photos from a previous year's Sidmouth's annual Christmas lunch. Credit: Sarah Aires
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists