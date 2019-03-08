Primary school pupils give harvest donations to Honiton and Exeter charities

Tipton St John pupils Reuben, Oscar, Liam, Ayla and Poppy took food from the school's harvest festival to Honiton Food Bank and St Petrock's. Picture: Ruth Ingrouille Archant

Generous youngsters have supported two causes by donating food to help those in need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils on the ethos team at Tipton St John Primary School were asked to come up with ideas for the school's harvest festival.

The group of youngsters agreed they wanted to help people near where they lived and split the products between Honiton Food Bank and St Petrock's centre in Exeter.

The children took the produce to the food bank, helping to label the packets and cans and putting them on shelves for volunteers to distribute.

Head of school Ruth Ingrouille accompanied the children to the food bank.

Miss Ingrouille said: "This was a super experience for the children.

"They have been able to be a real part of the process, working together to help others in the community.

"It's been fascinating to see just what happens within the Food Bank and what a great job they are doing.

"Well done children for choosing such an excellent cause to get involved with."