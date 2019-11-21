Advanced search

Tipton resident shared war time memories, marking remembrance day

PUBLISHED: 08:52 21 November 2019

Sonia Benton. Picture: Sundial Care Home

Sonia Benton. Picture: Sundial Care Home

Archant

A Tipton resident has shared the story of her life, marking Remembrance Day 2019.

Sonia Benton, 91, who lives at Sundial Care Home, in Tipton St John, was one of the many who grew up during World War Two and later became involved in the Women's Voluntary Service, that played such a fundamental role in the wartime effort.

On the September 3, 1939, Mrs Benton was 11 years old and was living in Brighton and had just had her offer for high school.

She said: "I was stood at the top of a farmer's field on this day when I heard shouting and wondered what it was all about."

The shouting the young Sonia could hear was the news spreading that war had started, little did she or anyone else know the true cost of human life that was to follow.

As with many of the children at the time, she was evacuated to Yorkshire where it was deemed to be safer and further from the reaches of war.

The former Loughborough and Dundee University lecturer said: "We were given a small bag of chocolates for the train journey which of course were eaten within the first half an hour of the journey."

Although not an experience shared by everyone, Mrs Benton's memories of being evacuated are ones that she looks back fondly on.

She moved in with a family who were involved in the Huddersfield Choral Society, meaning the house was filled with joyous music.

Before the war was over, she moved back south to Brighton to live with her parents.

Mrs Benton's father was in the police service at the time, lecturing on gases in the Air Raid Protection Service.

As a 16-year-old, Mrs Benton volunteered firstly as a messenger and then also as a fire watcher, which is how she spent the last night of the war.

Mrs Benton requested a box of poppies be placed within Sundial Care Home, and said: "I worry that the values learnt from war have been lost within modern society, the deaths of so many men, leaving families with no husband or father, society mustn't forget of what they gave."

Most Read

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Race ace Harry Tinknell all set for Asian Le Mans series

Photo: Drew Gibson.

Tipton resident shared war time memories, marking remembrance day

Sonia Benton. Picture: Sundial Care Home

Sidmouth Under-18 girls march into next round of the Devon Cup

Sidmouth RFC Undedr-18 girls team. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Photographer accused of raping East Devon woman

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists