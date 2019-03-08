Extraordinary meeting will discuss plans to relocate Tipton school to Ottery

Proposals to relocate Tipton St John Primary School to Ottery will be the subject of town council discussions this month.

Norfolk Property Services Ltd are seeking to move the school to the town.

The school currently has four classes, with approximately 95 pupils, and a pre-school.

Currently, Tipton St John Primary School is located in a high flood risk zone and has been identified by the Environment Agency as a 'risk to life'.

An extraordinary meeting has been arranged by Ottery Town Council to discuss the proposals.

The meeting will take place on October 16 at 7pm.