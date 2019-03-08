Advanced search

Extraordinary meeting will discuss plans to relocate Tipton school to Ottery

PUBLISHED: 16:26 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 09 October 2019

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Archant

Proposals to relocate Tipton St John Primary School to Ottery will be the subject of town council discussions this month.

Norfolk Property Services Ltd are seeking to move the school to the town.

The school currently has four classes, with approximately 95 pupils, and a pre-school.

Currently, Tipton St John Primary School is located in a high flood risk zone and has been identified by the Environment Agency as a 'risk to life'.

An extraordinary meeting has been arranged by Ottery Town Council to discuss the proposals.

The meeting will take place on October 16 at 7pm.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light – despite residents’ objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Watch: Sidmouth Fire Station drill turns into call out

A still from a video of Sidmouth Fire Station in action on High Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Keiran Wilkes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light – despite residents’ objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Watch: Sidmouth Fire Station drill turns into call out

A still from a video of Sidmouth Fire Station in action on High Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Keiran Wilkes

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Extraordinary meeting will discuss plans to relocate Tipton school to Ottery

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Bid to change district council constitution to stop parking price hikes

Paul Millar is tabling a motion to change East Devon District Council's constitution. Picture: Paul Millar/Archant

‘Positive feedback’ on plan to make Sidmouth a mental health friendly town

The initial meeting, hosted by WHAT. Picture: Di Fuller

Police numbers in Devon and Cornwall to increase under programme to boost number of officers on the street

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists