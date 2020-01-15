£90k play area officially opened by Tipton children

Children from Tipton St John Primary School at the opening of the village's new pay park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

A new £90,000 play area was officially opened with the help of Tipton children this week.

The new play area at Tipton. Picture: Tipton St John Playing Field Association The new play area at Tipton. Picture: Tipton St John Playing Field Association

It comes after a two-year fundraising effort that was launched in a bid to replace rotting equipment not fit for purpose.

Members of the Tipton St John Playing Field Association were joined by a class of Tipton School pupils and staff for the special ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, January 13.

David Birch, chairman of the association, said: "We spoke to this class a year ago and asked what they would have liked to see in the play area so when we went back yesterday and asked if it had met their expectations they seemed very pleased with it.

"We are delighted.

year three pupil Soloman cutting the ribbon on the new play park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins year three pupil Soloman cutting the ribbon on the new play park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

"Everybody has worked so hard on it and it is so rewarding to see that effort fulfilled thanks to the donations and grants made and it seems to be getting a lot of use which is great."