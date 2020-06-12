Advanced search

Tipton Times goes online to keep residents up to date

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 June 2020

Tipton residents can keep up to date with the latest goings on in their village thanks to a new website.

Tipton Times has now gone online to help residents keep in touch with village life and activities.

Anyone can visit the website, which was launched to help after lockdown began, at www.tiptontimes.org.uk.

Visitors can access everything from useful contacts, a photo gallery and upcoming events as well as village news.

Tipton Times was started in 1969 and is produced and distributed to local households every two months by volunteers.

Costs are met from voluntary contributions.

Tipton Times is now available as an online version on the website or can be sent via email.

Advertising is free and limited to local non-profit organisations and charities, with a once per year opportunity for businesses in Tipton’s delivery area.

Contact the Tipton Times by emailing tiptontimes@outlook.com.

